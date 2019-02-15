January home sales were weakest since 2015, average national price falls: CREA

CREA says the national average price for all types of residential properties sold in January was $455,000

The Canadian Real Estate Association says last month was the weakest January for residential sales since 2015, with the number of transactions down four per cent nationally from last year.

The association says about 23,968 properties were sold through the Multiple Listing Service in January, down from 24,977 a year earlier.

CREA says the national average price for all types of residential properties sold in January was $455,000, down 5.5 per cent from the same month in 2018 — the biggest year-over-year decline for a month since May 2018.

The MLS house price index — which adjusts for differing property types — was up 0.8 per cent year-over-year, the smallest increase since June 2018.

READ MORE: Real estate board calls on Ottawa to revisit mortgage stress test

In the Greater Vancouver area, price index was down about 4.5 per cent year-over-year but up 4.2 per cent in Victoria and up 9.3 per cent from a year ago elsewhere on Vancouver Island.

The index for the Greater Toronto Area was up 2.7 per cent and up 6.3 per cent for the Greater Montreal area, but down in Regina (minus 3.8 per cent), Saskatoon (minus 2.0), Calgary (minus 3.9), and Edmonton (minus 2.9)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ford recalls 1.5 million pickups that can downshift without warning

Just Posted

What’s happening for Family Day in the Boundary

Activities in and around Grand Forks offer something for everyone.

Petition on Second Street project presented to council

Over 1,000 signatures were gathered, but staff say council can’t do much about the project.

Have an escape plan, meeting place in event of fire

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue offers tips to keep your family prepared.

Biologists discover another female calf in depleted South Purcell Mountain Caribou herd

Calf will be moved to Revelstoke maternity pens, then released

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to provincial police watchdog

Fashion Fridays: Up your beauty game

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Third measles case in Vancouver prompts letter to parents

Measles is highly contagious and spreads easily through the air

January home sales were weakest since 2015, average national price falls: CREA

CREA says the national average price for all types of residential properties sold in January was $455,000

B.C. man known as ‘Papa Jimmy’ dies making daily trek to his wife

Maple Ridge 85-year-old made visits to New West for 12 years

Wilson-Raybould’s cabinet move due to departure from team: Trudeau

Jody Wilson-Raybould suddenly quit the cabinet this week, but Trudeau isn’t saying

VIDEO: Canada Winter Games athletes arrive in Red Deer from B.C. and beyond

Up to 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches will arrive throughout the day Thursday and Friday

Trump says he’ll declare national emergency to build border wall

In a rare show of bipartisanship, lawmakers voted Thursday to fund large swaths of the government

Canucks rally for key 4-3 shootout win over Kings

Pettersson, Boeser lead way as Vancouver beats L.A.

Readers share the worst Valentine’s Day gifts they’ve ever received

A few of these senders maybe should have just gone with chocolates…

Most Read