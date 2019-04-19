The Japanese automaker says it will temporarily idle a second-shift production line in August at its Marysville, Ohio, assembly plant. The shift is expected to resume production in several years. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)

Honda cutting production of Accords as buyers shift to SUVs

Honda says the line being shut down produces about 55,000 vehicles a year

Honda is slowing production of Accord sedans as car buyers continue to favour SUVs and trucks.

The Japanese automaker says it will temporarily idle a second-shift production line in August at its Marysville, Ohio, assembly plant. The shift is expected to resume production in several years.

Honda says the line being shut down produces about 55,000 vehicles a year, most of which are Accords.

A company spokeswoman says that there will be no layoffs, but that Honda will offer voluntary buyouts to some employees.

Honda says the reduction also will affect production at its engine and transmission plants in Ohio.

Sales of the Accord this year are up 4.6% through March but fell nearly 10% last year.

Trucks and SUVs have made up 70% of U.S. new vehicle sales this year.

