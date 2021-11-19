Grand Forks puts surplus equipment up for sale

The City of Grand Forks is holding an equipment sale for surplus items the municipality no longer requires.
The following items will be on sale:
• 2000 Dodge Dakota ½ ton – Approx. 180,225km
• 2001 GMC Sierra 2500 with Service Body Cabinets – Approx. 294,000km still in use
• 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 Pick Up (excludes emergency equipment i.e. lights) – Approx. 207,364km
• Rubber tracks from 1990 New Holland L555 Skid Steer
• Hansen General Snow Thrower Model 103053
• 2019 Chevrolet Silverado White 8ft Box, Tailgate & Canopy (Reserve Bid $1,500.00)
• 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Bumper (Reserve Bid $500.00)
Viewing of the equipment will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 30 between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., however, alternate dates and times can be arranged depending on availability. A list of sale items with pictures will also be posted at the Public Works Yard located at 130 Industrial Drive.
Sealed bids will be accepted at City Hall, until 2 p.m. on Dec. 1.