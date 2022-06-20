Grand Forks financial institutions enter merger discussions to better serve community

Grand Forks Credit Union and Gulf and Fraser Fishermen’s Credit Union have entered talks to join

Two financial institutions have entered merger talks in hopes of better serving their collective membership, employees and communities in Grand Forks.

In a statement released May 2, Grand Forks Credit Union (gfcu) and Gulf and Fraser Fishermen’s Credit Union (G&F Financial Group) announced they are in the “very early stages of discussions.”

If the merge is approved, the joint organization will provide a network of 29 branch locations and four insurance locations, connecting communities from the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley into the BC Interior, with a combined membership of approximately 70,000.

The banks would operate as one, using the legal name Gulf and Fraser Fishermen’s Credit Union, doing business as G&F Financial Group.

A timeline for the merge is yet to be determined, as the companies must undergo due diligence, regulatory consent, engagement with members and a positive membership vote.

