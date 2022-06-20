photo by Nappiness, pixabay.com

Grand Forks financial institutions enter merger discussions to better serve community

Grand Forks Credit Union and Gulf and Fraser Fishermen’s Credit Union have entered talks to join

Two financial institutions have entered merger talks in hopes of better serving their collective membership, employees and communities in Grand Forks.

In a statement released May 2, Grand Forks Credit Union (gfcu) and Gulf and Fraser Fishermen’s Credit Union (G&F Financial Group) announced they are in the “very early stages of discussions.”

If the merge is approved, the joint organization will provide a network of 29 branch locations and four insurance locations, connecting communities from the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley into the BC Interior, with a combined membership of approximately 70,000.

The banks would operate as one, using the legal name Gulf and Fraser Fishermen’s Credit Union, doing business as G&F Financial Group.

A timeline for the merge is yet to be determined, as the companies must undergo due diligence, regulatory consent, engagement with members and a positive membership vote.

Business

Previous story
B.C. city Canada’s first to connect to Rogers’ new high-capacity network

Just Posted

BC Transit routes are back to normal service in Nakusp and the Slocan Valley after months of cancellations. Photo: Jenna Hauck
BC Transit back to full service in Slocan, Nakusp with new hires

photo by Nappiness, pixabay.com
Grand Forks financial institutions enter merger discussions to better serve community

The Town of Creston has provided residents with a kitchen catcher for food scraps as well as a green food waste cart for curbside collection. Photo: Submitted
Creston starts curbside organics pickup, other West Kootenay communities to follow this year

View of Teck Trail from downtown Trail. Photo: Times file
Union workers at Teck Trail vote 99% in favour of strike