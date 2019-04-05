(Castanet)

Glacier Media buys online B.C. news outlet Castanet for $22M

Community news chain already owns newspapers in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan

Community news company Glacier Media has bought online Okanagan news outlet Castanet, Glacier announced in a news release Friday.

Glacier Media bought the digital Okanagan news outlet for $22 million, with an additional $2 million for Castanet’s Avenue Radio shares.

Castanet has over 50 staff throughout Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm, and has been in the news business for 18 years.

Glacier Media already owns newspapers across B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan, as well as industry-specific publications in real estate, beer brewing and mining.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SNC-Lavalin selling 10% stake in Highway 407 in partial exit from Ontario project

Just Posted

Krestova couple calls cops when spring cleanup unearths bomb

Luckily, no danger from the rusty ordinance

West Kootenay winter ends with a whisper

March snowfall well above norm, but the month was dry with less than half the average precipitation

Investigation, cleanup continues after fuel tanker crash

50,000 litres of fuel spilled into Salmo River

One year after Trail acid spill, claims still trickling in

Approximately 440+ vehicles failed ICBC inspections due to sulphuric acid contamination

Trio safe, but truck lost, after frightening slide off Syringa road

Sunday sightseeing tour near Castlegar turns into near-fatal fall

Boeing extends sympathies to victims, outlines fixes for Max 8

A report pointed to the plane’s anti-stall system as a factor in the fatal Ethiopian crash

B.C. schools must provide free tampons, pads to students by end of year

The province issued a ministerial order, along with $300,000 in funding

Dramatic rescue renews pleas to bring lifeguards back to B.C. beach popular for surfers

2012 Parks Canada budget cuts led to dropping of 40-year-old surf guard program

The 13 survivors: Healing slow to come for some after Humboldt crash

Ahead of April 6, the one-year anniversary since the tragic Humboldt bus crash, we look at those who survived

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

Premier denies Trans Mountain expansion would deliver more fuel

New attorney general says he will resist pressure on SNC-Lavalin case

David Lametti is now in the public eye over the scandal that’s rocked Trudeau’s government

Canada posts job-market decline in March that follows big gains to start 2019

The March decline followed monthly increases of 66,800 net new jobs in January and 55,900 in February

Predators rally with 2 late goals, beat Canucks 3-2

Nashville keeps division title hopes alive

Most Read