The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown in Toronto on June 28, 2013. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press)

Energy sector helps boost stocks in Toronto, U.S. stock markets push higher

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.12 points at 15,671.22

Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading, boosted by gains in the energy sector as the price of oil pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.12 points at 15,671.22.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 162.36 points at 25,588.12. The S&P 500 index was up 13.59 points at 2,758.32, while the Nasdaq composite was up 25.25 points at 7,439.87.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.58 cents US compared with an average of 75.48 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude contract up US$1.07 at US$54.17 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 10 cents at US$2.59 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$4.40 at US$1,318.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 0.20 of a cent at US$2.77 a pound.

The Canadian Press

