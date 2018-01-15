David Emerson was appointed a year ago to represent B.C. in lumber trade talks between the U.S. and Canada. (Black Press files)

David Emerson quits lumber talks as legal action begins

Former federal minister served as B.C. softwood trade point man

Former forest industry executive and federal minister David Emerson will continue to advise the B.C. government, but his role as a negotiator with the U.S. over softwood lumber trade is over.

Premier John Horgan said Monday the Dec. 7 decision of the U.S. International Trade Commission to uphold duties on Canadian lumber exports “significantly reduces” the likelihood to negotiate an end to the latest trade battle. B.C. supplies half of Canada’s lumber exports to south, and Dec. 7 marked the official U.S. position that Canadian producers must pay about 20 per cent duty on lumber.

RELATED: B.C. lumber industry applauds Canadian trade action

“I know from my own past experience that B.C. and Canada will prevail through litigation and remain confident that a deal can be reached when the time is right,” Emerson said in a statement.

Emerson was appointed in February 2017 by former premier Christy Clark to represent B.C. in negotiations led by Ottawa. Federal Trade Minister Christia Freeland announced last week that Canada’s larger trade dispute over the North American Free Trade Agreement, lumber and other issues are being taken to the World Trade Organization for a ruling.

Previous story
Sears Canada closes its final stores

Just Posted

Smiles all around as province announces emergency ward funding

$2.1 million to go to much-needed upgrades

As avalanche danger grows, BC heli-skiers exercise caution

Company relies on guides’ decades of experience

Heli-skiing operation “very concerned” by new caribou protection regs

Habitat protection is important, but ‘at what cost?’, asks Nakusp tourism operator.

Whispers, BETHs, ask council to reconsider eviction

A representative from Whispers of Hope will appear before council on Monday

RCMP confirm Christina Lake crash

The crash occured Tuesday morning.

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Ontario man charged with selling Canadian’s usernames and passwords

Ontario man ran site that peddled billions of pieces of personal data: RCMP

Video: B.C. documentary features Okanagan ice climbing

First documentary for Penticton filmmaker captures elusive Okanagan ice climbing

David Emerson quits lumber talks as legal action begins

Former federal minister served as B.C. softwood trade point man

Singer of the Cranberries dead at 46

Her publicist says Dolores O’Riordan died suddenly Monday in London. The cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

Toronto police say young girl made up story about hijab cutting

The investigation has been closed after 11-year-old girl claimed her hijab was cut by a scissors-wielding man

Fentanyl-laced meth and phones seized after second prison drone drop

A pre-Christmas drone drop was followed by a second incident in Abbotsford on Dec. 30

Field set for Scotties Tournament of Hearts national curling championship

The 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts begins on Jan. 27 in Penticton

Man, who has yet to donate millions to Kimberley hockey team, appears in court on unrelated case

Mike Gould, who pledged millions to hockey team, will be back in court on Feb. 13.

Most Read

  • David Emerson quits lumber talks as legal action begins

    Former federal minister served as B.C. softwood trade point man

  • Sears Canada closes its final stores

    The long-time staple of Canada’s retail landscape declared bankruptcy last year