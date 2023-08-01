Bed Bath Beyond returns as an online retailer

Overstock.com after a purchase of the box store is bringing it back in a online format

Bed Bath & Beyond is making its resurgence as an online retailer. It closed its doors for good on June 30, 2023, after declaring bankruptcy protection and waiting for a sale.

They were purchased by U.S retail merchandiser Overstock.com has made the name change to Bed Bath & Beyond here in Canada. They have begun selling products that Canadians would know and love from the original box store but in an online marketplace instead.

Overstock.com CEO said the name change needed to happen because the original name confused consumers into thinking they are a liquidator, thus Bed Bath & Beyond made a comeback here in Canada. The company says the relaunch has gone on really well and they have added roughly 600,000 bed and bath items to their inventory.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessLifestyleRetail

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ford triples electric truck output after a six-week shutdown of a factory

Just Posted

From left, Leanne Nicholson, Mike Taylor, Ken Taylor, Ann Taylor and Sherrie Taylor in a family photo. Ken Taylor needs a kidney and the family is asking for the public’s help in finding a living donor. Submitted photo
Family seeking organ donation for former Boundary resident

The Castlegar Fire Department has put out two suspicious fires in two days. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar Fire Department puts out second suspicious fire in two days

Forest Eye, the database of old growth logging developed by STAND.earth, provides alerts on where such logging has taken place, names the timber company, and links to satellite imagery with time-lapse video showing the cut. Map: STAND.earth
Satellite imagery tracks logging of B.C. old-growth forests

Select river systems in the Kootenays will be closed to angling from 2 p.m. to midnight from July 31-Sept. 10 in order to protect fish. Pixabay photo.
Province reduces angling times in Kootenay waterways