Checking out some virtual reality headgear at a past BC Tech Summit Youth Innovation Day in Vancouver. (Rich Lam/BC Tech Summit)

BC Tech Summit to help equip teens for jobs of the future

Kids will hear about everything from cryptocurrency to virtual reality to helping people live longer

A thousand students are set to descend on the Vancouver Convention Centre next month to learn all about how they can build a future in tech.

The BC Tech Summit is hosting a Youth Innovation Day on March 12 as part of its three-day event, March 11-13.

READ MORE: BC Tech Summit to revolutionize business models

William Johnson, marketing and communications director at Innovate BC, said it’s a great opportunity for teens in Grades 10 to 12 to see how they might fit into the tech landscape.

“B.C. has become a hub for global companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook,” said Johnson. “We have over 10,000 who employ more than 100,000 people.

“We’re attracting new talent to the industry and really having conversations about what the jobs of the future are going to look hike.”

Jobs in virtual reality and the science of helping people live longer weren’t a reality even a decade ago, he said, so it’s key to make sure young people hear what job prospects will be like once they graduate.

Youth coming to the summit will get to choose a series of sessions based on their interests, whether it’s iOS design, Blockchain or design thinking.

For the first time, there’s a chance to shine in what’s dubbed the “reality revolution solution,” in which teams of five make a pitch to solve global challenges.

“We’re going to have these youth on the main stage, so up to 2,000 people are going to be seeing these exciting solutions,” said Johnson.

The winner will get $5,000 to help them achieve their dreams.

READ MORE: BC Tech Summit to dedicate a day to future of women

For more information on the BC Tech Summit, or the Youth Innovation Day, click here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Buffett’s appetite for big deal soured by ‘sky-high’ prices

Just Posted

Spotlight Films present Fahrenheit 11/9

The film explores the Trump presidency

Celebrating Family Day in Grand Forks

The activities on Market offered plenty for the whole family to do.

Grand Forks council flip-flops on BC Housing proposal

The low-income housing project on 19th was recalled for a second vote.

Rescued snowmobilers ill-prepared for emergency, Castlegar RCMP say

Two men rescued Wednesday night were not ready for overnight in back country

B.C. Interior free from measles

Vancouver measles outbreak hasn’t spread to the B.C. Interior

VIDEO: ‘Green Book’ wins best picture at Academy Awards

Alfonso Cuaron, Olivia Colman and Remi Malek take home directing and acting awards

Mortgage test, high supply to cool B.C. housing prices in 2019, report says

The BC Real Estate Association says new lending rules are still affecting buyers

Harrison Hot Springs Resort pools reopen after Fraser Health closure

The closure came after complaints from people who got rashes after using the pool

Kids behind phony radio call in Campbell River get a talking to

Appeal galvanized RCMP and media in attempt to locate the emergency

Coroner calls for seatbelts on buses following Humboldt crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in last April’s collision

Police say no threat after gun photo appears to target B.C. school

Chilliwack schools not in danger, say district officials, after post appeared on SnapChat

SIDIT complaints review nearing completion

MLA hopes government review of controversy surrounding Southern Interior Development Initiative Trust completed within next 30 days

Baby doing well after Vancouver Island woman gives birth on a dock

The Ahousaht First Nation community is a roughly 30-minute boat ride from Tofino

Kamloops man awaits sentence after sending girl, 13, cash, pizza for a nude photo

Justin Harvey McGowan said he was ‘ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated’

Most Read