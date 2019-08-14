Construction in B.C. is subject to national and provincial building codes. (Black Press Media)

B.C. repaying fees after national building code access made free

Refunds going to nearly 5,000 people who paid since last fall

Ottawa is covering the majority of the costs for B.C. to repay $2.5 million to people who bought B.C. building codes since September 2018.

Building, fire and plumbing codes for B.C. construction are now available online for free, after the federal government stopped charging provinces for the national code that forms the basis for provincial building standards.

“Not only are we returning money to the hard-working students and firms of B.C.’s construction sector and making national building codes free from now on, we are also celebrating the province’s role in setting the stage for better harmonization under one national standard,” Navdeep Bains, federal innovation minister, announced in Burnaby Wednesday.

Online subscription fees for the documents are being refunded, and those who bought printed copies since last Sept. 5 will get a “substantial refund” of 70 per cent of the cost, the B.C. government said in a statement. Refund cheques are to be mailed out over the next four to six weeks.

RELATED: B.C. first province to allow 12-storey wood buildings

RELATED: Balcony sprinklers required for four-storey buildings

The federal government is paying $1.9 million of the refunds, with the remainder of the $2.5 million coming from B.C.

As of April 1, 2019, electronic versions of the National Building Code of Canada were made available at no cost. The change eliminated the royalties B.C. pays to the federal government for the national codes.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds to fund Indigenous energy projects in B.C. and Alberta

Just Posted

CannaFest easy on Grand Forks RCMP

One arrest for public drunkenness, two unrelated break-and-enters elsewhere in city

Housing incentives, shelter questions presented to council

An advisory group will recommend that council extend shelter’s operation to Apr. 30, 2020

CannaFest 2019: 50 years of rock ‘n’ roll

The fifth annual music festival had bands for young and old

West Kootenay trail designation sparks debate

Columbia-Western Trail may lose its recreational status if province gets its way

De Groot family still waiting for inquest after 2014 Slocan shooting

Lawyer for Peter De Groot’s family say many questions remain unanswered

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

Detained ISIS supporter may be released in Enderby, B.C.

Former refugee Othman Ayad Hamdan may be released to Enderby while awaiting deportation

B.C. repaying fees after national building code access made free

Refunds going to nearly 5,000 people who paid since last fall

RCMP probe link between homicide, missing persons case in Williams Lake

Rich ‘Savage’ Duncan the victim of Aug. 6 homicide in Williams Lake

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

PNE food legend ‘Hunky’ Bill Konyk dies days before 2019 fair opens

Family-operated Hunky Bill’s business has spanned three generations

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

RCMP ‘sitting on’ watchdog report into alleged spying on anti-oil B.C. protesters

Association lodged a complaint in February 2014 with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission

Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog

Ethics commissioner says PM improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Most Read