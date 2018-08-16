Airbnb’s federal budget proposal tells Liberals, ‘we want to be regulated’

Submission says ‘we want to be regulated’ and asks the government to avoid forcing existing rules

One of the world’s largest short-term rental websites is inviting the Trudeau Liberals to create a regulatory regime for the burgeoning industry — something its critics have long advocated.

Airbnb’s pre-budget submission to the House of Commons finance committee says the government should recognize the need for new regulations and tax rules for the ever-growing home-sharing business.

The five-page submission says “we want to be regulated” and asks the government to avoid forcing existing rules for traditional hotels onto Airbnb hosts.

The federal government has come under increasing pressure to regulate the home-sharing market and follow in the footsteps of Quebec, British Columbia and a handful of cities enacting rental rules and striking tax deals with Airbnb.

A hotel industry group says in a report released today the federal government should force companies like Airbnb to remit sales taxes from hosts and pay corporate income taxes in Canada.

The Hotel Association of Canada also says the Liberals should require online businesses to hand over detailed information on all home-renting activity so the government has a detailed list of all short-term rental hosts.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.