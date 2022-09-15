Air Canada signs deal to buy 30 electric-hybrid aircraft from Heart Aerospace

Capable of carrying 30 passengers, the planes are expected to enter service in 2028

An Air Canada hangar is seen behind a security fence at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, March 20, 2020. Air Canada has signed a deal to buy 30 electric-hybrid aircraft under development by Swedish company Heart Aerospace.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Air Canada has signed a deal to buy 30 electric-hybrid aircraft under development by Swedish company Heart Aerospace.

The purchase price of the regional aircraft was not disclosed.

Air Canada has also acquired a US$5-million equity stake in Heart Aerospace under the agreement.

The ES-30 regional aircraft, which will be capable of carrying 30 passengers, is expected to enter service in 2028.

Air Canada says the aircraft will be powered by lithium-ion batteries and equipped with reserve-hybrid generators that can use sustainable aviation fuel.

The airline says the ES-30 is projected to have an electric range of 200 kilometres that extends to 400 kilometres with power supplemented by the generators.

