This 1968 Pro Touring Camaro has had over 2000 hours of build time and an appraisal of over $160,000 (Photo: AdrenalinMotors.ca)

1968 Camaro available at Adrenalin Motors

Get a deep dive into a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Pro Touring

This Pro Touring Camaro has had over 2,000 hours of build time and an appraisal of over $160,000.

The Camaro has a 580 horsepower engine, which is mated to a Tremec 6 speed performance transmission, GM Performance Clutch and a 4” custom drive shaft into the custom narrowed 12 Bolt Moser rear end.

The interior has Recaro leather racing seats and a Budnik custom steering wheel. The black shift knob on the shifter matches the vehicle along with the Dakota digital dash and a touch screen JVC stereo deck playing through multiple speakers and two 10” Kicker sub woofers.

The Camaro has a push button start and specific starting instructions.

SPECS AND DETAILS

Year: 1968

Make: Chevrolet

Model: Camaro

Kilometres: 1,770

Engine Type: Gasoline

Engine Size: 6.2L LS3 V8

Body Colour: Arctic White

Body Style: Coupe

Doors: 2

Interior Colour: Black

Centre Console: None

If you are interested in this 1968 Camero, visit Adrenalin Motors online, or call 1-866-987-7707.

Most Read