With lots of features and options, the Buick Envision provides a great value

2020 Buick Envision is an import with an interesting character

Buick offers four trim levels: Preferred, Essence, Premium and Premium II

Since its debut in 2016, it’s been a challenging journey for the Buick Envision because it’s facing so many competitive vehicles in the marketplace.

The Envision does offer an edge because of its affordable pricing – and it’s actually a fine vehicle in many ways – but it’s difficult to convince finicky buyers to buy a “Buick” over cars like the Acura RDX, Lexus NX or Lincoln MKC. As well, the Buick Envision has seen some controversy over the fact that it is an American-branded vehicle that is produced in China. So it’s actually a reverse import in some ways, but in any case not much has changed since the 2019 refresh that saw a new grille, a new stop/start engine, and a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Design

The exterior design is refined, elegant and sporty. Standard LED-accented headlights and taillights give a distinctive look, and no one would have guessed that this is a Buick.

The Buick Envision has seating for up to five, and for larger passengers, the second row can be pushed back to provide an additional 7 inches or 178mm of legroom. Still, the narrow body frame of the Envision may make it difficult for broad-shouldered adult passengers to sit comfortably in the back seats.

As far as the interior goes, a major advantage is the quiet cabin. This is thanks to its QuietTuning technology that offers active noise cancellation through acoustic laminated glass and triple door seals. Soft-touch materials are used throughout the cabin to give an upscale feel, though it’s no match for some of the newer offering from Acura and Lexus. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both offered and the interior is clean and simply styled.

For safety, the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety gave the Buick Envision a good rating for each test conducted. Some notable safety features include the Safety Alert Seat, which vibrates the driver’s seat on one side to alert the driver for important safety notifications (supposedly more noticeable than audible alerts). As well, a Rear Seat Reminder lets the driver know to check for children and valuables in the rear seat before leaving the car. There are many more safety features that are standard or optional in the car.

Performance

A standard 2.5L engine gives 197 horsepower and 192 lb-ft. of torque. Paired with this engine is a 6-speed automatic transmission. If you wish for more power, opt for the Premium or Premium II trim where the engine is upgraded to a 252 horsepower 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder SIDI with 295 lb-ft. of torque. Paired with the Turbo engine is an optional 9-speed automatic transmission that is smooth and refined.

The car is actually quite peppy and feels engaging for a luxury SUV. Once again, the level of refinement falls short of Asian competitors but the Buick does offer more luxury and sportier feel than some domestic rivals.

The fuel economy for the 2.5L engine is 11.1 L/100 km in the city and 8.6 L/100 km on the highway. The fuel economy with the 2.0L Turbo engine is 11.7 L/100 km in the city and 9/4 L/100 km on the highway, not as impressive as with other competitors. Unfortunately, the car also requires premium fuel.

Summary

Buick offers four trim levels: Preferred, Essence, Premium and Premium II. Essence brings additional features such as heated rear seats, blind-spot monitors, roof rack, heated steering wheel, rear-seat climate control as well as perforated leather seats. Premium adds on a more powerful engine as well as safety assist features. Finally, Premium II offers heads-up display, heated/cooled front row seats, all-wheel drive, and better GPS navigation. All-wheel-drive is standard.

Pricing for the Envision is very affordable for the market: $38,548 MSRP for the base level Preferred trim and increasing up to $46,098 for the Premium II trim.

With lots of features and options, the Buick Envision provides a great value. Overall, the vehicle delivers a very comfortable and quiet drive with many good driving characters.

Moving forward, Buick will introduce another SUV in the form of Encore GX, joining the Envision along with existing Encore and Enclave models. They show off similar design elements, which are sharp looking and futuristic at the same time.

Let’s see how Buick’s strategy will pay off, though it’s becoming more difficult to deal with tariff from China and continued challenge facing all car companies these days.

I would however say that if you are looking for bargains and you have some fond memories of the Buick brand from the past, this could be your ticket. Buick dealers are likely incentivized to offer lots of discount on this car because of its low popularity.

If you’re interested in new or used vehicles, be sure to visit TodaysDrive.com to find your dream car today!

– written by David Chao

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hyundai’s sweet-looking midsize sedan hits a high note
Next story
2020 Nissan Pathfinder keeps moving forward

Just Posted

Highway 3 closed at Paulson Bridge Saturday afternoon

Road will be closed between Castlegar and Christina Lake from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday.

RDKB gets grant for composting facility overhaul

Expansion makes space for food waste from industry, commercial enterprise and Greenwood residents

RCMP seize suspected fentanyl, cocaine at Grand Forks motel

One man arrested, released in anticipation of spring court date

West Kootenay-Boundary hospital board elects new chair, begins budget talks

The next board meeting is slated for March 25 in Castlegar

Cannabis companies move forward at Christina Lake

A retail store has applied for approval to operate and a growing facility is readying for inspection

‘Outrageous’: Environmental group urges action from B.C. on plastic pellets in waterways

Plastic pellets are being eaten by fish, birds, turtles

‘My world fell apart,’ slain Abbotsford cop’s wife tells court as killer sentenced

Oscar Arfmann, guilty of killing Const. John Davidson, receives life sentence

Suspect disarms B.C. Mountie, shoots himself in leg with energy weapon

Two Surrey RCMP officers sent to hospital after scuffle

Evacuation routes planned for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along slushy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

B.C. man sentenced to 3.5 years for stealing wigs meant for kids with cancer

150 wigs were taken from Eva and Co. Wigs

Police search for family after toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton

The headstone reads the following: “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”

B.C. activating more speeding cameras at urban intersections

Sites in Surrey, Delta, Langley, Port Coquitlam go live Feb. 24

Large-scale search continues for man, 20, in Sooke River after two bodies found

A weekend search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island ends in tragedy

Most Read