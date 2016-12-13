- Search
Man dies after being found near Hope train tracks, police still investigating
Man was found near the tracks with injuries and transported to hospital where he died
-
News
Canada’s climate action plan underfunded, unclear regarding top risks: report
Report makes 11 recommendations to improve federal government’s draft $1.6-billion strategy
Catholic church settles lawsuit around historical sex abuse of 10-year-old B.C. girl
Incidents allegedly happened at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church at Nanaimo in 1976
-
Loved ones remember joyous B.C. man as his killer is sentenced
-
Warrants issued for 3 Prince George men charged with trafficking cocaine
-
Facebook intimidating Canadians with threats to pull news from platform: Ottawa
-
Federal public servants to start returning to office next month with hybrid system
-
‘Major breach’ of B.C. health-care data could happen without anyone noticing: report
Sports
Any two athletes can compete together domestically in ice dance, pairs: Skate Canada
Previous definition was one woman and one man
Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Calgary Flames
Vancouver opens a 3-game homestand against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday
Community
VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway
23 minute video with Raven garners over 5,000 views on Youtube
‘Weirdos in the woods’: Passmore hosts punk flea market
The unique event included local punk bands and 60 vendors
Obituaries
Robert John Rooke
Dec 7th, 2022
Mellissa Karen MacLeod
Dec 6th, 2022
Roy Bader
Dec 3rd, 2022
Roydon (Roy) Fredrick Bader
Dec 3rd, 2022
Ruby Christina Patterson (Married name Dainard)
Nov 27th, 2022
Noel Fisher
Nov 26th, 2022
Entertainment
Broadway writer of ‘ Juliet’ builds show with huge pop hits
Original story uses ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as launch pad, mixes in biggest pop hits of past few decades
Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes
Conclusion of six-part series ‘Harry & Meghan’ released Thursday
Opinion
Kootenay West MLA; A busy year for Columbia River Treaty negotiations
Katrine Conroy is also Minister Responsible for the Columbia River Treaty, and Minister of Finance
Life
Rooted in culture, steeped in love
Botanist chef Hector Laguna treats local, seasonal food with respect
Life.style.etc. with Kari McLay
Tulipe Noire owner is a socially conscious entrepreneur
