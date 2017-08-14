VIDEO: TeamBC takes home record 146 medals at Canada Summer Games

TeamBC took home a record 146 medals at the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. That got the province second place to Ontario’s 212 medals at the national sporting event which saw thousands of athletes from all over the country compete for gold.
It was the last medal of the Summer Games that broke the previous record of 145, a gold won by the women’s softball team on Sunday.
WATCH: Highlights form the games:
The list of gold medal winners is:
- Jerome Blake, Kelowna – men’s 200-m race
- Malcolm Jovahny Borsoi – men’s 200-m Special Olympics race
- Jesse Hooton, Surrey – men’s 5000-m race
- Jackson Cheung, Vancouver – men’s 110-m hurdles
- Megan Champoux, Aldergrove – women’s 400-m hurdles
- Jake Hanna, Surrey – men’s 400-m hurdles
- Grace Fetherstonhaugh, New Westminster – women’s 3000-m steeplechase
- TeamBC – women’s 100-m relay, men’s 100-m relay
- David Thomas Boyd, Victoria – men’s pole vault
- Dakoda Darling, Grand Forks – men’s para pole shot put
- Kaila Butler, Port Coquitlam – women’s hammer
- Sam Willett, Victoria – men’s hammer
- Cassidy MacPherson, Maple Ridge – women’s canoe/kayak 5000-m
Gillian Ellsay, Courtenay – women’s individual cycling time trial, cycling criterium
- Rhys Harley Verner, Squamish – men’s mountain bike sprint
- TeamBC – men’s mountain bike relay
- TeamBC – women’s rowing lightweight double sculls, women’s rowing pair, women’s rowing four, women’s rowing eight with coxswain
- TeamBC – women’s softball
- Tyler Wall, Penticton – men’s 100-m freestyle, men’s 50-m freestyle
- Jesse Shade, Campbell River – men’s special olympics 100-m freestyle, men’s Special Olympics 100-m freestyle, men’s Special Olympics 50-m breaststroke, men’s Special Olympics 100-m backstroke
- Raben Dommann, North Vancouver, men’s 400-m freestyle, 800-m freestyle, 1,500-m freestyle, men’s 5000-m open water
- TeamBC – men’s 200-m freestyle relay, women’s 200-m freestyle relay
- Genny Verge, Sechelt – women’s Special Olympics 100-m backstroke
- Acacia Kathryn Benn, Penticton – women’s 200-m backstroke
- Bailey Paula Herbert, Surrey – 200-m medley, 400-m medley
- Desirae Ridenour, Cowichan Bay – women’s triathlon
- TeamBC – men’s triathlon relay, women’s triathlon relay, mixed triathlon relay
- TeamBC – men’s beach volleyball
- TeamBC – women’s wrestling team
Emilee Lai, Coquitlam – women’s wrestling 38-40 kg
- Alexia Seal, Mission – women’s wrestling up to 44 kg
Jacqueline Lew, Coquitlam – women’s wrestling up to 52 kg
- Victoria Seal, B.C. – women’s wrestling up to 56 kg
Jade Trolland, Abbotsford – women’s wrestling up to 60 kg
Sara Brinkac, Burnaby – women’s wrestling up to 64 kg
Ana Paula Godinez, B.C. – women’s wrestling up to 69 g
For the other winners, visit the Canada Summer Games site here.