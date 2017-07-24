Honouring a great horseman

Athletes from the Boundary won at an annual dressage show in Trail.

The Horse Association of Central Kootenay hosted the George Bloor Memorial Dressage Show on July 8 and 9 at the Trail Horseman’s Grounds.

Many riders arrived for a great weekend of English and Western Dressage, that honoured a long time horse man, Mr. George Bloor.

We had the pleasure to have Lillian Evenview-Phelan as our judge.

Although it was incredibly hot, we were all there for one reason, to ride for George.

Competitors came from as far away as Cranbrook, Creston, and Grand Forks, as well as many from the local area to participate.

Over the years George has taught many riders the art of dressage, and he was always at the shows to call tests for riders, or to help out. He is loved by all in the community and around the Kootenays. He was sadly missed at this show, but I know he was looking down on us with great pride.

Thank you to everyone who came out to watch, ride, help, or just share a story of George.

Champion Results

English Dressage:

Overall high scores – Heidi Scott riding Romanesque

Reserve Overall high scores – Toni Wilhite riding Luke

Walk/Trot Adult – Miguel Legere riding Southern Belle

Walk/Trot Adult – Heidi Scott riding Ferinand

Walk/Trot Youth – Arianna Marchi riding Clyde

Walk/Trot Youth – Claudia Pether riding Masterpiece

Training Level – Toni Wilhite riding Luke

Reserve Training Level – Merna Boltz riding Pines Poco Tivio

First Level – Charlene Bisson riding Rembrant

Second Level – Heidi Scott riding Romanesque

Reserve Second Level – Tammy Peitzsche riding Shiloh

Western Dressage:

Overall high scores – Cindy Ryan riding Enya

Reserve Overall high scores – Sam Levick riding Jazz

Walk/Trot Adult – Miguel Legere riding Southern Belle

Training Level – Sam Levick riding Jazz

Reserve Training Level – Merna Boltz riding Pines Poco Tivio

First Level – Cindy Ryan riding Enya

Reserve First Level – Christy Geist riding Lorano