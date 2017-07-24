Honouring a great horseman

The Horse Association of Central Kootenay hosted the George Bloor Memorial Dressage Show on July 8 and 9 at the Trail Horseman’s Grounds.
Many riders arrived for a great weekend of English and Western Dressage, that honoured a long time horse man, Mr. George Bloor.
We had the pleasure to have Lillian Evenview-Phelan as our judge.
Although it was incredibly hot, we were all there for one reason, to ride for George.
Competitors came from as far away as Cranbrook, Creston, and Grand Forks, as well as many from the local area to participate.
Over the years George has taught many riders the art of dressage, and he was always at the shows to call tests for riders, or to help out. He is loved by all in the community and around the Kootenays. He was sadly missed at this show, but I know he was looking down on us with great pride.
Thank you to everyone who came out to watch, ride, help, or just share a story of George.
Champion Results
English Dressage:
Overall high scores – Heidi Scott riding Romanesque
Reserve Overall high scores – Toni Wilhite riding Luke
Walk/Trot Adult – Miguel Legere riding Southern Belle
Walk/Trot Adult – Heidi Scott riding Ferinand
Walk/Trot Youth – Arianna Marchi riding Clyde
Walk/Trot Youth – Claudia Pether riding Masterpiece
Training Level – Toni Wilhite riding Luke
Reserve Training Level – Merna Boltz riding Pines Poco Tivio
First Level – Charlene Bisson riding Rembrant
Second Level – Heidi Scott riding Romanesque
Reserve Second Level – Tammy Peitzsche riding Shiloh
Western Dressage:
Overall high scores – Cindy Ryan riding Enya
Reserve Overall high scores – Sam Levick riding Jazz
Walk/Trot Adult – Miguel Legere riding Southern Belle
Training Level – Sam Levick riding Jazz
Reserve Training Level – Merna Boltz riding Pines Poco Tivio
First Level – Cindy Ryan riding Enya
Reserve First Level – Christy Geist riding Lorano