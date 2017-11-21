Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is greeted by Premier John Horgan for their first meeting at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 21, 2017. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Washington Governor Jay Inslee visits B.C.

Premier John Horgan talks trains, trade with southern neighbour

B.C. Premier John Horgan received his first official government visitor Tuesday, greeting Washington Governor Jay Inslee to talk about issues of mutual concern, including train connections, trade and climate change.

Inslee is the first Washington governor to visit Victoria since 1984. He arrived on the MV Coho ferry in a downpour Tuesday morning and gave a speech in the B.C. legislature after a private meeting with Horgan.

In his address to MLAs, Inslee stressed the need to cooperate in the fight against climate change, warning of increased forest fires, flooding and the decline of Pacific salmon. He emphasized the need to continue co-operation in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and pricing carbon dioxide.

Among those projects is a West Coast electric highway, with vehicle charging stations from “B.C. to B.C.” or Baja, California, Inslee said.

Horgan welcomed Inslee in the legislature, emphasizing the Indigenous history of the West Coast from Alaska to Puget Sound for thousands of years.

Horgan called for improved transportation links with Washington, in addition to the rail links, highway crossings and ferry runs that connect the two jurisdictions. They include increased harbour flights from B.C. to Seattle, which Horgan calls “the nerd bird” for technology workers.

More to come…

Previous story
UPDATE: CBS fires Charlie Rose following allegations
Next story
Viral video shows deer killed on Snapchat in Campbell River

Just Posted

Council announces support for full-time BETHS shelter

The surprise announcement was made on Tuesday night by Mayor Frank Konrad.

Grand Forks Remembers

Photos from the annual Remembrance Day ceremony in Grand Forks.

Proportional representation options raised

The workshop was held at the Grand Forks and District Public Library.

Fifty-five years later, a veteran recognized

Ron Ackles is a Canadian Merchant Navy veteran from the Second World War.

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

BC Hydro issues storm safety tips

Bulletin indicates “electrical contact incidents resulting in serious injury are on the rise.”

B.C. flaggers rally after colleague struck in Okanagan

Traffic Control Personnel respond to colleague being hit in Lavington

Washington Governor Jay Inslee visits B.C.

Premier John Horgan talks trains, trade with southern neighbour

Viral video shows deer killed on Snapchat in Campbell River

RCMP say they have identified those involved and are working with conservation officers

BC Conservatives call for ICBC reform

Leader Scott Anderson of Vernon calls ICBC ‘national embarrassment

Cost to fix Phoenix pay system to surpass $540 million: auditor general

Michael Ferguson’s review hints the entire system should be scrapped

B.C. government poverty strategy tour set to begin

Victoria first for B.C. committee, province-wide until next March

UPDATE: CBS fires Charlie Rose following allegations

Charlie Rose is the latest public figure to be accused with sexual misconduct allegations

Most Read