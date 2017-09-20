Vancouver Island company faces backlash to “fat-shaming” picture

Owner of Fresh Coast Victoria apologizes for posting photo of large man with caption “Get this guy some @freshcoastvic”

A Vancouver Island company that says it is committed to providing health conscious food and beverages is facing online backlash after it published an image to Instagram that appears to fat shame an unsuspecting person.

The original post has since been deleted by Fresh Coast Health Food Bar, a health food store in Victoria that also offers catering services and operates a food truck.

The Instagram post shows a large man sleeping at an airport in LA with the caption: “Get this guy some @freshcoastvic We’re serious about providing healthy food to air travels across North America. If you feel the same then please “VOICE” your thoughts here.”

People quickly “voiced” their thoughts, but probably not in the way that owner Josh Kalef had anticipated.

Dozens of negative comments and reviews caused the company to delete its Facebook page and at least one food supplier has now chosen to sever ties with the company, announcing it is pulling its product from store shelves.

Kalef has since apologized through another Instagram post, but that was taken down as well, as consumers continue to turn to Google reviews or other Fresh Coast Instagram posts to share their displeasure online.

