UPDATE: Truck fire closes Coquihalla southbound

The Coquihalla is closed southbound after a truck carrying plywood ignited

UPDATE:

The BC Wildfire Service is on scene battling a small grass fire along the side of the Coquihalla highway.

The fire ignited after a tractor-trailer hauling wood caught ablaze and sparked grass in the nearby ditch.

The BC Wildfire Service reports they have crews on scene fighting the fire, including a helicopter bucketing the blaze from above.

The fire is a not showing aggressive behaviour, ranked as a one or a smouldering ground fire.

The Coquihalla is closed southbound while crews handle the small blaze. DriveBC reports its next update is expected at 1 p.m.

—-

ORIGINAL: 11:30 a.m.

The Coquihalla is closed southbound near Yale after a tractor-trailer transporting pallets of plywood caught fire.

Crews are on scene and are fighting the blaze, which had spread to roadside grass.

The BC Wildfire Service is aware of the situation.

More details to come.

