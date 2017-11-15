Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

You may think a mass shooting is an unlikely event in your corner of the world, but a former Kelowna RCMP officer, who operates a safety consultancy business, says that’s not the case — we all need to become more aware of how to protect ourselves.

Mass shootings are happening in big, small, rural and urban areas, explains Sam Ghadban of Great Circle Consulting. Active shooters target malls, schools and places of worship — nowhere is safe.

The recent shooting in the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where 26 people were killed and 50 injured, happened in a town of 500. It’s exactly the type of place, Ghadban said, where nobody thought it would happen.

That’s why this program is important.

“People should be taking this and teaching it to their kids,” he said. It’s not to scare anybody, but …. a healthy dose of situational awareness is important.”

Ghadban said the first thing to remember is to go into every situation knowing where exut points and evacuation routes are.

Then, if the worst happens, remember “run, hide, fight.”

RELATED: 58 killed in mass shooting in Las Vegas

These three words may seem simple, but if they’re regularly considered it’s more likely the worst will be averted if and when the time of an active shooter situation arises.

“The first thing people typically do is that they want to hide and you don’t want to do that,” he said. “You don’t want to go through a cognitive process.”

If there is no clear route to escape the situation then hide.

Move into rooms where you’re able to barricade yourself and others from the attacker.

RELATED: Worst shooting in US history, 49 victims in Orlando Florida

Then fight. If the attacker breaches that room, be ready to use an improvised weapon — fire extinguisher, chair, pen, scissors — and commit to a fight.

Follow this story a more in depth report on the interview with Ghadban.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Northern California gunman kills 4 in rampage
Next story
Australians vote Yes to endorse gay marriage

Just Posted

Fifty-five years later, a veteran recognized

Ron Ackles is a Canadian Merchant Navy veteran from the Second World War.

Chamber requests 2018 fee for service

The request was heavily debated by council, amidst chamber controversy in recent months.

Recovery operation, snow conditions in effect

Snow hit the Boundary hard overnight on Thursday.

B.C. says 50-50 pot tax split with feds not good enough, province needs more

Ottawa is proposing an excise tax of $1 per gram of marijuana or 10 per cent of final retail price

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

Loblaws closing 22 stores, launching home delivery ahead of ‘difficult year’

“We are excited about our future. But…we expect 2018 will be a difficult year,” said Galen G. Weston, Loblaw CEO.

Special honour for young heart transplant recipient

Sicamous family invited to take part in David Foster Foundation gala

Court allows appeal of order to edit Vancouver Aquarium documentary

Filmmaker was to remove some footage in piece that looks at treatment of dolphins and beluga whales.

Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Rooster makes early morning commuters wait in Maple Ridge

Would-be Kimberley hockey donor promises $7.5M is coming

Team says it’s been a month since Mike Gould announced he’d give them the cash

VIDEO: Canada offers UN helicopters, planes, trainers; no decision on where

Justin Trudeau is unveiling the planned contributions at a high-level summit today in Vancouver

VIDEO: Premature baby program to expand across B.C.

New funding will go toward skin-to-skin therapy that helps with breastfeeding and reducing anxiety

Most Read