Police seeking suspect following alleged sexual assault

The RCMP are actively searching for a suspect following incident at Boundary Creek Provincial Park

Midway RCMP are seeking the public’s help after a man sexually assaulted a woman on Tuesday at Boundary Creek Provincial Park.

The alleged assault occured in the washrooms of the park between 9:30 and 9L50 a.m. on July 4, according to a B.C. RCMP news release.

Police are still actively searching for the suspect who has not yet been identified.

A 69-year-old woman was travelling alone in her vehicle on Highway 3, police said. She observed “a man in a newer silver Toyota” pull up beside her car, look at her, and pull in behind her.

The woman reported to RCMP that he followed her until she pulled into Boundary Creek Provincial Park to use the restroom, where she saw him continue driving westbound.

However, as she was exiting the washroom, the woman was allegedly confronted by the man, who physically forced her back into the washroom where she was sexually assaulted.

The woman was able to physically fight off the suspect and escape in her vehicle, driving to the Midway RCMP detachment. She has suffered minor injuries, police said.

RCMP are continuing to search Highway 3 and Highway 33 for the suspect, with assistance from Kelowna RCMP, South Okanagan RCMP and Grand Forks RCMP in addition to the RCMP helicopter.

The park has been reopened following its initial closure in conjunction with the police investigation.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his forties, approximately 6-feet tall and of an average build. He is described as having short blond and brown hair with a greying mustache.

He was last seen wearing a blue on blue plaid shirt with a western yoke and pearl snaps, pointed black cowboy boots with curled up toes, black jeans with a belt which may have had an eagle or a bird emblem.

He may have had a chain attaching his wallet to his jeans, police said.

“Police are pursuing all avenues of investigation available to identify the man allegedly responsible for this random sexual assault,” said Sgt. Annie Linteau, E Division Senior Media Relations Officer.

“We urge anyone who may have any information as to the suspect’s identity to contact police immediately. We also are encouraging the public, especially those travelling alone, to remain vigilant and take every precaution to enhance their own personal safety”.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact Midway RCMP at 250-449-2244.