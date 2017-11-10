Nine horses seized near Kamloops by the BC SPCA

Horses on a property near Kamloops did not have adequate food, shelter and water

Nine horses are now in the care of the BC SPCA after they were seized from a property on East Shuswap Road.

Cruelty Department Investigators attended the property near Kamloops after complaints of adequate food, shelter and water.

According to Lorie Chortyk with the BC SPCA of the horses were extremely thin.

“They scored either two or a three out of nine (very malnourished ) on the body conditioning score and they had very badly overgrown hooves,” she said.

The animals are currently in foster care homes in the Shuswap area.

“Our constables also found two deceased horses on the property —they were less than a one on a scale of one to nine on the body score,” explained Chortyk.

It is believed these animals died of malnutrition.

Charges are being recommended against the owner of the horses. The owner has 14 days to respond to the seizure.

The BC SPCA confirmed the only animals on the property were horses.

