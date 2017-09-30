New citizenship oath to include reference to treaties with Indigenous Peoples

It’s the 94th and final recommendation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission

A citizenship oath that will require new Canadians to faithfully observe treaties with Indigenous Peoples is nearing completion.

The oath has been in development since earlier this year and was road-tested in March during focus groups held by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

The only change to the oath is the addition of a reference to the treaties.

That new language was the 94th and final recommendation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which examined the legacy of Canada’s residential schools.

Changing the wording of the oath requires a legislative amendment to the Citizenship Act, which the Liberals are currently in the process of overhauling.

The new oath comes along with a major refresh of the study guide used for the citizenship exam, which is now expected to also include extensive references to Indigenous history and culture.

