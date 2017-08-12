BREAKING: Evacuation order issued for Nelway, Shambhala Festival on alert

“Shambhala Music Festival goers should ensure they leave adequate time to return home safely”

A new evacuation order has been issued for the Nelway area and an evacuation alert has been issued for the Shambhala Music Festival.

That’s according to the BC Wildfire Service following reports that the McCormick Creek wildfire has jumped the Salmo River and is moving in an easterly direction towards the community of Nelway.

The fire is now an estimated 250 hectares in size and is behaving unpredictably, BC Wildfire Service says.

Those being evacuated are being directed to the Salmo Community Centre.

The area under evacuation includes:

• Bear Rd

• Pend D’Oreille Rd

• Rosebud Lake Rd

• Talbot Rd

• McCormick Creek Rd

• 8 Properties on Highway 6

All affected properties are being visited by the RCMP to ensure this information is being delivered to property owners.

An evacuation alert has also been expanded to include the Shambhala Music Festival.

BC Wildfire, RCMP, and RDCK are strongly advising Shambhala Music Festival goers should ensure they leave adequate time to return home safely.

Road Closures

Highway 6 is closed in both directions from the Canada/US border to the junction with Highway 3 because of the MCCormick Creek fire. DriveBC reports that a detour is available via Highway 3 through Creston.

In addition, public access is restricted along Pend D’Oreille Road from the Seven Mile Dam at Waneta east to the international border.

Boat access restricted

Due to boaters interfering with aircraft fighting the McCormick Creek fire, the BC Wildfire Service is restricting boat access on the Pend D’Oreille River effective immediately.

The restrictions will remain in place until the public is otherwise notified.

“In order for wildfire suppression activities to continue safely and effectively, the public must stay out of active fire areas,” said a press relase from Karlie Shaughnessy, fire information officer for the BC Wildfire Service.

Violaters can receive a fine of $1,150 or an administrative penalty of up to $100,000.

With files from Betsy Kline