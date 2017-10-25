Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

The death of a 52-year-old New Brunswick man whose body was found in a car in Field is being connected to a same-day discovery of a woman’s body in Lake Louise.

In a statement Tuesday, Lake Louise RCMP said a woman was found dead in a hotel room at Chateau Lake Louise on Sunday afternoon. At the time, officers were responding to a welfare check on an occupant in one of the rooms.

The woman’s identity has not been confirmed, but an autopsy has revealed her death was a homicide.

Investigators say they’ve collected sufficient evidence to link her death to the man whose body was also found Sunday inside a 2018 silver Hyundai Elantra on Emerald Lake Road in Field. His name has not been released, and his death has been deemed not suspicious.

Police have released no further details about how to two people are connected, except to say they are not seeking any “additional suspects” in the deaths.

