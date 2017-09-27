VIDEO: Andrew Weaver calls for reform of local government

WATCH: BC Greens leader Andrew Weaver, MLA Oak Bay-Gordon Head speaks at the annual UBCM in Vancouver. http://ow.ly/j8dY30ftedw Posted by BCLocalNews.com on Wednesday, September 27, 2017

B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver spoke to the policy session of the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Vancouver Wednesday, calling for a new approach to local politics.

Weaver called for removing the “corrosive influence” of union and corporate donations from B.C. politics, that he said has contributed to a top-down approach to development.

Weaver gave the example of ski resort development proposals in B.C. Jumbo Glacier Resort was proposed for the Kootenays after “developers got together with government … to market that idea to the people,” Weaver said. The Jumbo project stalled due to local opposition and went more than 10 years without provincial approval.

Another resort proposal at Valemount was proposed locally by the same resort developers, and received approval because it had support from the local community and First Nations, Weaver said.

