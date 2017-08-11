Former husband and wife get jail time in B.C. child bride case

Emily and Brandon Blackmore sentenced for taking a child to the U.S. to marry their religious leader

Two members associated with the polygamous community of Bountiful have been sentenced to prison terms for their role in removing their underage daughter from Canada to marry a religious mormon fundamentalist leader in the United States.

Brandon James Blackmore and Emily Ruth Gail Blackmore were sentenced by Justice Paul Pearlman to 12 months and seven months, respectively, along with 18 months probation following their prison terms.

Both were charged with the removal of a child from Canada under a criminal code subsection that the removal would facilitate sex offences stemming from the marriage of their 13-year-old daughter to Warren Jeffs, the leader and prophet of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, in 2004.

The courtroom, full of supporters dressed in traditional clothing worn by members of the FLDS, audibly gasped when Pearlman misspoke and said seven years instead of seven months for Emily Ruth Gail Blackmore. One woman stormed out of the courtroom in anger, before Pearlman clarified his error following his remarks.

Another woman also attempted to address the judge, but was denied.

“Everybody happy? I’ll bet you are,” said Brandon Blackmore, after he was handcuffed and led out of the courtroom by the BC Sheriff Service

The removal of a child from Canada charge was approved against Brandon Blackmore and Emily Ruth Gail Blackmore by Special Prosecutor Peter Wilson in 2014. A third co-accused, James Marion Oler, was acquitted after the trial process.