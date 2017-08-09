Evacuation alert issued for McCormick Creek area

Officials say Shambhala Festival could be threatened by further expansion of McCormick Creek fire

An evacuation alert has been issued for the area of McCormick Creek, due to a growing wildfire nearby.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay issued the alert Wednesday, for 23 residential properties about 20 kilometres southwest of Salmo in the Pend d’Oreille area west of Highway 6.

The wildfire started on Tuesday and has grown to an estimated 75 hectares in size, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Although there are only 23 residential properties on alert, the RDCK said its aware that the Shambhala Festival could be threatened by further expansion of this fire.

At this time, the Shambhala Music Festival is not under any alert or order.

Shambhala Music Festival could be placed under an evacuation alert or order, and the RDCK Emergency Operations Centre is currently working with emergency crews, the Ministry of Transportation and Shambhala organizers to ensure public safety is maintained in the event of an emergency.

Festival goers are encouraged to maintain a designated driver and means of quick evacuation from the area.

