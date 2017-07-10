Remains of missing Australian found in Grand Forks

The Coroners Service has confirmed the remains last month are those of Owen Rooney.

The B.C. Coroner’s Service has confirmed the remains found on Hardy Mountain last month belong to Owen Rooney. The remains were found June 10.

The 24-year-old electrician from Australia went missing on Aug. 14, 2010 from the Boundary Hospital. According to the Coroners Service, he left he hospital that evening without his belongings. Rooney had been hitchhiking back to Kelowna after a trip to Shambhala Music Festival.

In a Facebook post dedicated to finding her son, mother Sharron Rooney confirms the family is aware of the DNA results.

“Emotionally digesting this news is a challenge. We take solace in the fact that we can bring him home to us. Our resolution has been given,” she wrote.

The search for Rooney continued years after his disappearance, with many locals and travellers sharing messages of support for the Rooney family as well as pictures of his missing persons poster in the Facebook group.

The remains were found by Grand Forks Search and Rescue on June 10 when they were conducting a routine training exercise. The identification of the remains was completed by the BC Coroners Service Special Investigations Unit. The investigation is ongoing into the cause of death.

This story will be undated as more information become available.