Canadian Food Inspection Agency issues recall for some B.C. oysters

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for farm-raised oysters from two shellfishing companies that ship their products through British Columbia, Alberta, and Quebec.

The two companies are Union Bay Seafood Ltd and Albion Farms and Fisheries Ltd. Both companies are based out of Richmond, B.C.

The CFIA issued the recall due to the potential presence of a marine biotoxin in the oysters. According to the agency, consuming the biotoxin can cause Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) — a potentially deadly illness.

“Consumers should not consume, and retailers, hotels, restaurants, and institutions should not sell, serve or use the recalled products,” reads a portion of the CFIA’s recall.

The CFIA states that symptoms of PSP include tingling and numbness of the lips, tongue, hands, and feet, and difficulty swallowing, with an onset of a few minutes and up to 10 hours after consumption.

“In severe situations, this can proceed to difficulty walking, muscle paralysis, respiratory paralysis, and death,” reads the recall.

As of 11 a.m. Oct. 17, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the recalled oysters, according to the CFIA. The oysters being recalled were sold from Oct. 9–16 in B.C., Alberta, Quebec, and potentially other areas as well.

Union Bay Seafood Ltd. was previously the subject of a recall in July, due to the potential presence of a bacterium called “vibrio parahaemolyticus” in the company’s oysters.