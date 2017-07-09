BREAKING: New evacuation ordered as Cache Creek wildfire burns

Evacuation now includes areas north of Scottie Creek and Hithium Lake.

More evacuation orders have been issued, as the wildfire in Ashcroft and Cache Creek continues to burn.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Districy has updated previous evacuation orders to now include areas north of Scottie Creek and Hithium Lake.

The properties under evacuation are:

5004 Highway 97

5293, 5675 – 342 Rd.

5848 Clinton-Loon Lake FSR

5472, 5676, 5724, 5820, 5834, 5872, 5876, 5884, 5924, 5993 -3400 Rd.

The blaze remains at 4,200 hectares, according to B.C. Wildfire Service.

Twenty firefighters, five helicopters and support personnel are on site today.

On Saturday, Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta said the fire has destroyed dozens of buildings. This includes at least five houses, 30 trailer park homes and two hangars at the regional airport.

Premier-designate John Horgan is expected to be visiting Kamloops Sunday afternoon, where Cache Creek evacuees are seeking refuge.

More to come.