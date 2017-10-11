BC Ferries restricts passengers from lower vehicle decks

The new regulations will no longer allow passengers to remain in their vehicles on closed car decks.

Passengers travelling with BC Ferries will no longer be allowed to remain in their vehicles if parked on a closed ferry deck, starting today.

The new rules are being implemented as part of Transport Canada safety regulations that reflect the dangers of being in an enclosed space with minimal openings for escape if something goes wrong. These closed vehicle decks are the ones that are closed at both ends with limited side openings.

READ MORE: New BC Ferries policy changes

However, BC Ferries is also giving travellers an option. Customers needing to remain in their vehicles can let the ticket booth know upon arrival and BC Ferries will attempt to accommodate the request by parking them on an upper car deck, which is not fully enclosed.

“We recognize this regulation will be a change for some customers and our staff is ready to help wherever possible,” said Captain Jamie Marshall, BC Ferries’ Vice President of Fleet Operations.

“Our employees will do their best to accommodate customers who need to remain in their vehicle for a variety of circumstances that may preclude them moving up to the passenger decks.”

READ MORE: Passengers no longer allowed on closed vehicle deck

This new policy will apply to the following vessels that generally operate between Tsawwassen, Swartz Bay, Duke Point, Horseshoe Bay, Departure Bay, Langdale, Powell River, Comox, Port Hardy, Prince Rupert Haida Gwaii and the Southern Gulf Islands:

Spirit of British Columbia

Spirit of Vancouver Island

Coastal Renaissance

Coastal Inspiration

Coastal Celebration

Queen of Alberni

Queen of Coquitlam

Queen of Cowichan

Queen of New Westminster

Queen of Oak Bay

Queen of Surrey

Salish Orca

Salish Eagle

Salish Raven

Northern Expedition

Northern Adventure

Northern Sea Wolf

@ragnarhaagen

ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter