Ban on campfires now in effect for Southeast Fire Centre

Effective at noon today, campfire have been banned throughout the Southeast Fire Centre.

According to a bulletin release by the B.C. Wildfire Service, the campfire ban will remain in place until the public is otherwise notified to prevent human-caused wildfire.

“The Southeast Fire Centre is currently experiencing dry conditions and fire danger ratings are generally ‘high’ or ‘extreme’ throughout the region. With forest fuels drying out and lightning storms in the weather forecast, it is crucial to decrease the risk of human-caused wildfires so firefighters can concentrate on naturally occurring wildfires in the region,” reads the bulletin.

Category 2 and 3 fires are already prohibited in the region. Beyond campfires, the ban also includes grass fires of any size, the use of fireworks, tiki torches and burning barrels.

The prohibition does not include cooking stoves using propane, gas or briquettes; or “portable campfire apparatus” as long as the flame is less than 15 centimetres high. The latest information on wildfires and burning restrictions can be found at bcwildfire.ca