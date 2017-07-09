$100M for cities devastated by B.C. wildfires

Hundreds were evacuated from their homes in Cache Creek due to a 4,200 hectare wildfire in the area

Outgoing premier Christy Clark is in Kamloops today to meet with those affected by wildfires raging in the B.C. Interior.

She has announced a $100-million fund for resources needed to rebuild in communities damamged by the wildfires.

There are more than 200 wildfires burning across the province, according to BC Wildfire Service.

On Saturday, Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta said the fire – currently estimated at 4,200 hectares in size – had destroyed dozens of buildings. This includes at least five houses, 30 trailer park homes and two hangars at the regional airport.

“The emergency and forestry crews have done exemplary work, conducting themselves in the professional manner we’ve come to expect from them,” Clark said in a news release.

“As well, communities and residents have also stepped up and rallied together to help all those who need it.”

“But as the full force of the fire becomes clear, British Columbians need to know that government support will be sustained.”

The Canadian Red Cross opened a donation page for anyone wanting to donate to those devastated by the wildfires.

Premier-designate John Horgan will be in Kamloops later this afternoon.

