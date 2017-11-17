Women’s hockey to host tournament this weekend

It is that time of the year when some families and the less fortunate find it difficult to find a good meal.

The week of Nov. 27 is food bank week and Grand Forks Recreation would like our users to help make this time of the year easier for the less fortunate in our community.

On Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 27 and 28, if you donate a non-perishable item to the Boundary Community Food Bank drive, you can swim for free. The Grand Forks Aquatic Centre will be a drop-off collection for the entire week.

The toonie skate on Nov. 28 will also be a food bank drive day here at the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena. If you bring a non-perishable item for the food bank, you will skate for free from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

GFREC will be accepting registration begining Dec. 1 for 2018 winter programs. Red Cross Swim Kids lessons will be held on Fridays starting Jan. 26. Preschool swim sessions will start Jan. 27. Space is limited so be sure to mark your calendar to reserve a spot.

The Aquatic Centre’s annual membership pass sale will be in place until Dec. 31. Stock up and save on 25 sessions or more. Receive a 20 per cent discount on regular drop-in rates, and sale passes do not have an expiry date so stock up as there will be an price increase for the 2018.

Parent and Tot Swim and Play is an opportunity for parents with children 6 years and younger to explore water fun in a safe and controlled environment. Swim and Play is a free program sponsored by Success by Six taking place on Thursday evenings from 5:45 p.m.to 6:45 p.m. at the aquatic centre.

Friday night toonie swims are held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Enjoy a swim in the main pool, soak in the hot tub, enjoy a relaxing sauna or schedule your workout in the pool fitness room.

The Jack Goddard Memorial Arena will be busy this weekend as the Black Bettys Women’s Hockey Club hosts a Mixed Recreational Hockey Tournament. The men’ s teams will be playing a four on four tournament format, which offers some great hockey entertainment.

The Black Bettys will be playing the Trail Smokette and the Creston Jets. Come out and cheer on our local moms and ladies throughout the weekend.

The Saturday family casual hockey session will be canceled for this Saturday due to the tournament schedule.

There is family fun for everyone at GFREC. For additional recreation information please give us a call at 250-442-2202 or visit our website at www.rdkb.com.