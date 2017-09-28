RECREATION REPORT: There’s an aquafit class for you

“Age is relative.”

“You’re only as old as you feel.”

“50 is the new 20.”

For those of us who have graduated into the years where these adages may apply, understand that they may not actually live up to what we feel.

In our teens and twenties, many of us abused our muscles and joints by participating in activities, sports and work-related scenarios. When we are young, we feel strong and invincible and our bodies respond to the tasks we perform. However, we don’t realize the long term stress and damage that we may be causing until years later.

As we age we need to remain active to maintain good health. However, sometimes due to joint aches and pains caused by years of use, our mind and body rejects further action.

Exercise in water is the perfect alternative to land-based fitness. Water provides support to the joints and releases pressure, increases blood flow, provides natural resistance and soothes the aches and pains.

Evening aquafit classes take place at the Aquatic Centre Monday and Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Using the resistance of water and a variety of fitness tools the instructor will guides participants through a workout that increases flexibility, muscle tone and endurance. Register for the season at a reduced rate or pay drop-in admission.

Programming at the pool also includes morning aquafit classes. Moderate aquafit runs Monday through Friday from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. This 45-minute class is a great place to start if you haven’t participated before.

Advanced aquafit is scheduled Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Advanced aquafit is a one-hour class providing a higher intensity workout.

There is a gentle aquafit class for those recovering from injury or with physical limitations. Classes take place Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 11:15 a.m. to noon.

Whether you are just beginning your fitness journey or you are a seasoned athlete with the aches and pains to prove it, there is an aquafit class for you. Please contact GFREC at 250-442-2202 for details on all fitness programming.