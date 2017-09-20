RECREATION REPORT: Drop-in dance to begin

Submitted to the Gazette

As children, we dance to all kinds of music, bouncing up and down wiggling our hips, just having fun.

As we get older, some of us try to perfect our dance moves, trying to make it look more like we know how to dance.

There are many different healthy benefits to dancing. It is a great social time for many, great exercise while having fun and learning a new activity.

Drop-in beginner dance lessons will be offered at the Hutton Elementary School gym on Tuesday evenings from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The first session will run from Sept. 12 to Oct. 31 which will include the basic waltz, tango and country two-step.

Drop-in intermediate dance lessons will be offered on Thursday evenings from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The first session will run from Sept. 14 to Nov. 2 which will help you to improve on the steps you already know. For complete details on the dance drop in program, please contact the recreation office.

If your child has participated in the Red Cross swim kids program and is ready for a different challenge, the Canadian Swim Patrol program offers more advanced leadership training. Students work towards three awards, improving their swim skills, endurance swims and watersafety skills.

The fall program will be held on Friday afternoons from Oct. 20 to Nov. 24.

Families with little ones six and under can enjoy the pool for free on Thursday evenings during the Parent and Tot swim and play program. There is an instructor in the water providing games and activities during this program. The fall program will be held from Oct. 5 to Nov. 30 from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.