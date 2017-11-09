Ladies’ golf winds up for the season

The Christina Lake Golf Club Tuesday Morning Ladies held their windup scramble and luncheon meeting on Oct. 17 with President Cathy Manson presiding. Committees and members (a record 58 this year) were applauded and thanked for their support and many volunteer hours for the year and treated to lunch. Manson also thanked Kevin Maffioli and staff for all their support and hard work over the past year.

Results of election of offices for 2018 are as follows: Cathy Manson as president; Heather Shilton as vice-president; Lynn Mackey as club captain; Viola Macgregor as secretary; Tina Flanagan as treasurer; Wendy Newton for the social committee; Fran Farnworth and Pat Lawrence for the march committee; Glenda Higgins on year end prizes; Lynne Webster, Fern Walsh and Joie Lavallee on ladies open prize committee; and Linda McGrath on publicity and club historian.

Achievement pins were handed out by club captain Lyn Mackey for the following:

Holes in One – Audrey Whyte and Pat Lawrence

Break 90 – Luisa Vachon.

Gift certificates were given out for the following year-end awards:

Tuesday Ladies Championship (held June 20- 21)

Overall Low Gross – Fran Farnworth (engraved commemorative crystal wine glass)

Overall Low Net – Barb Bannert (engraved commemorative crystal wine glass)

1st Flight Low Gross – Arlette Dunbar

1st Flight Low Net – Ivy Walega

2nd Flight Low Gross – Linda Stewart

2nd Flight Low Net – Iris Braun

3rd Flight Low Gross – Jeannie Bain

3rd Flight Low Net – Pat McNish

The Tombstone (held Sept. 12)

Overall Winner: Faye Lee (crystal wine glass)

Runners Up: Linda Stewart, Paz Alguire, Jeannie Bain

Other Awards:

Most Improved: Pepe Ludwar (crystal wine glass)

Ringer Board Low Gross: Pat McNish

Ringer Board Low Net: Fae Lee

24 Birdie winners received pins inscribed with “In the Hole.”

26 Par winners (over 30 HCP) received pins with the Canadian flag in honour of Canada 150.

Christina Lake Tuesday Ladies golf will resume in the spring.