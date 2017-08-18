Bruins season about to begin

Submitted to the Gazette

The arena plant is running and the ice surface is being prepped for the upcoming 2017 fall season. First on the schedule for the season on Aug. 25 and 26, the Grand Forks Border Bruins will be hosting their annual selection camp.

The Bruins will take to ice for their first home exhibition game against the Nelson Leafs on Aug. 27 at 2 p.m. On Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. the Bruins will be hosting Beaver Valley Nitehawks for their second exhibition game before the season opener set on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. against the Fernie Ghostriders.

A hockey conditioning camp is being offered to enthusiasts aged 7 to adult interested in getting a head-start on the season by developing strength, endurance and improving hockey skills. The camp will run from Monday to Thursday, Aug. 28 to 31, with ages seven to 12 years taking place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and ages 13 to adult on the ice from 6:15 p.m.to 7:15 p.m. Pre-registration is required by calling GFREC.

Seniors drop-in hockey is set to start Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for people aged 55 and over. The 65 and over group will begin the following day, Sept. 6. Kids and adult drop-in hockey will begin Sept. 15.

Gisela’s Stretching for Mobility will resume Sept. 5 after its August break. Classes will take place in the Arena Viewing Room on Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m, and Fridays 11 a.m. to noon. Gisela’s class is a stretching program designed to be performed in a chair or utilizing a chair for support. For those with balance and joint issues, it is a great alternative to yoga.

And just another reminder the Aquatic Centre will be closed for its annual maintenance shutdown from Aug. 19 to Sept. 9. While the pool is closed customers can still register for fall programs through the Recreation Office.

Come by the Recreation office and pick up a September brochure for details on all of our fall programming. You can also contact GFREC at 250-442-2202 or by email to gfplay@rdkb.com.