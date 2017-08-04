Whispers defies cease notice

The organization said it will continue to operate until the city gets an injuction.

A gathering on the steps of city hall Friday morning aimed to show “solidarity” with Whispers of Hope. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Capping what has been a tumultuous week for the organization, Whispers of Hope announced Friday morning that it would not cease operations at 5 p.m. today unless ordered to do so by a court injunction.

Whispers of Hope Benevolence Association board chair Louise Heck delivered the letter to city hall at 9 a.m., at the beginning of a “gathering in solidarity” with Whispers of Hope organized by community members of the steps of city hall.

“Given that Whispers has not violated the terms of our lease, and given the city has not given legal notice according to the terms of our lease, Whispers of Hope intends to continue providing services to our community until such time as we receive a court injunction directing otherwise,” the letter reads.

City of Grand Forks mayor Frank Konrad declined to comment on the legal nature of the letter in an interview Friday morning.

More on this story to come.