Two-day search by police ends with charges

Two RCMP officers sustained minor injuries and a police dog was brought in to aid in the search for a 24-year-old male last week, according to a Grand Forks RCMP news release issued Tuesday afternoon.

On Friday afternoon, RCMP report responding to a suspicious vehicle at a business in the 1600 block of Central Ave. At the scene it was revealed that a bike helmet and backpack had been stolen from a nearby youth.

Police located the suspect “a short distance away” but he escaped custody following an altercation. A police dog was then employed in the search.

On Saturday morning at 9:15 a.m. police responded to a break and enter in progress to a residence on 6th Street. On the scene RCMP report determining it was the same individual. The suspect was still inside the home at the time of police arrival, RCMP report.

“An altercation ensued with police and the male was taken into custody. Two police officers received minor injuries during the altercation,” the release notes.

The 24-year-old male has been remanded for a future court date and is facing numerous charges including assault of a police officer, break and enter, attempted arson and possession of stolen property. RCMP note the man is not a resident of Grand Forks.

Grand Forks RCMP said that stolen property has been recovered and is in the process of being returned.