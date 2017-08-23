Teams responding to fire near Jewel Lake

A small fire north of Jewel Lake is under control, according to the B.C. Wildfire Management team.

The fire seven kilometres north of Jewel Lake was reported yesterday and grew in size to 0.84 hectares. Fire Information Officer Karlie Shaughnessy said that as of today, 13 people had been deployed to fight the fire as well as one piece of heavy equipment. The fire does not pose a threat to any communities or structures, she said.

The fire was caused by lightning and is has not grown in size today, Shaughnessy said.