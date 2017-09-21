SAR “searches” for new members

Members of Grand Forks Search and Rescue practice caring for and rescuing a member during an evening session last week. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

The Grand Forks Search and Rescue (GFSAR) team is looking to add more members to its team this fall as the group works through specialized training to expand its skill set.

GFSAR services the Boundary from the Paulson to the Anarchist mountain, and has about 20 members that can be called out to perform or assist in search and rescue operations for missing, injured or stranded people.

GFSAR president Grant Burnard said that in addition to basic ground search and rescue, they also have team members qualified to do swift water, tracking and avalanche work.

The team operates in cooperation with other first responder organizations, and will often be called out to further or assist BC Ambulance, Grand Forks Fire/Rescue or RCMP operations.

The team trains twice a month in Grand Forks, but also participates in one day-long joint training session per month with neighbouring teams in Castlegar and Rossland, dealing with a search and rescue scenario.

GFSAR treasurer and training officer Andres Dean said the group is working with Castlegar and Rossland SAR teams to begin a basic certification course for ground search and rescue later this month. The training will run monthly until April, at which time new members will have completed their ground search and rescue certification.

“Basic certification is ground search and rescue, it is a one-time course that lasts for life and you can use it at any search and rescue in B.C., of which there are 80,” Dean said.

The team currently has five members in training, and is looking for at least an additional five to fill out their ranks.

The team averages about one call a month, but that can vary in type of call and from month to month.

“There are certain things that are predictable in terms of what you will have for each season, but [number of calls can] vary quite a bit,” Burnard said.

The team has provisional approval to specialize in providing swift water rescue and is also seeking its flat ice rescue certification. The group is supported by local RCMP, fire/rescue and ambulance groups in addition to the regional district in seeking those certifications, Burnard said.

Burnard said the team can work with anyone on their skills and training – the most important parts for prospective new members are interest and commitment.

In addition to members who can work with ground, water and ice rescues, the team is also interested in radio operators and members who can help with “administration type” roles.

Burnard said anyone interested in learning more about the group can go online to the teams website at gfsar.ca or email enquiry@gfsar.ca. Residents are reminded that calling search and rescue is at no direct cost and people are urged to call as soon as possible if in need of help.