Recovery operation, snow conditions in effect

Winter is here, and Drive BC is issuing warnings to motorists to drive accordingly.

Drive BC is warning residents of compact snow with slippery sections on all sections of Highway 3 between Rock Creek and Christina Lake. While there are travel advisories in effect for many sections of Highway 3, Drive BC has not yet issued a travel advisory for the Boundary.

Drive BC is also advising that a vehicle recovery operation will be taking place between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. near the Blueberry/Paulson Summit. Traffic is reduced to single lane alternating while the recovery is taking place.

Motorists are encouraged to check the Drive BC road cameras before heading out on the road. Find the cameras here: http://www.drivebc.ca/#webcams