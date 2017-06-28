RCMP confirm remains found

RCMP communications staff confirmed on Monday that human remains had been found in the Grand Forks area earlier this month, but declined to provide further details.

According to Sgt. Annie Linteau, senior media relations officer with the B.C. RCMP, human remains were found June 10 on Hardy Mountain.

“We’re working with the B.C. Coroner’s Service to identify [the remains],” Linteau said.

The investigation is ongoing, and Linteau said it is too early to give an indication as to whether foul play was involved. Linteau also said it was too early to provide identification.