RCMP book four during CannaFest

Despite cooperation from event organizers, Grand Forks RCMP said there were some issues with CannaFest attendees and liquor this year.

According to a news release on Wednesday afternoon, RCMP said they issued 40 liquor violation tickets to attendees, and four people were “lodged in cells” for public intoxication.

RCMP also note there have been many issues with expensive stolen mountain bikes around the City Park Campground and downtown recently. “Most” of those bikes have been returned, with the help of city bylaw officer Bud Alcock Sgt. Jim Fenske said in a press release.