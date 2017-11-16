Proportional representation options raised

Ann Remnant and Sjeng Derkx, volunteers with Fair Vote Canada, gave a presentation on options for proportional representation and the pros and cons of each system. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

A session at the Grand Forks and District Public Library on Tuesday night drew a crowd for a discussion about proportional representation, the pros and cons of the electoral options on the table, and the upcoming referendum in B.C.

Ann Remnant and Sjeng Derkx, volunteers with Fair Vote Canada, gave a presentation on options for proportional representation and the pros and cons of each system, including mixed-member proportional and rural-urban proportional representation. While the two experts differed on what proportional representation system they felt might work best, both said they agreed that a move to proportional representation would be a huge win for British Columbia.

Discussion following the presentation centred on what a proportional representation could mean for rural residents facing potentially larger electoral ridings, as well as stability and policy changes in a proportionally elected government.