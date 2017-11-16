Ann Remnant and Sjeng Derkx, volunteers with Fair Vote Canada, gave a presentation on options for proportional representation and the pros and cons of each system. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Proportional representation options raised

The workshop was held at the Grand Forks and District Public Library.

A session at the Grand Forks and District Public Library on Tuesday night drew a crowd for a discussion about proportional representation, the pros and cons of the electoral options on the table, and the upcoming referendum in B.C.

Ann Remnant and Sjeng Derkx, volunteers with Fair Vote Canada, gave a presentation on options for proportional representation and the pros and cons of each system, including mixed-member proportional and rural-urban proportional representation. While the two experts differed on what proportional representation system they felt might work best, both said they agreed that a move to proportional representation would be a huge win for British Columbia.

Discussion following the presentation centred on what a proportional representation could mean for rural residents facing potentially larger electoral ridings, as well as stability and policy changes in a proportionally elected government.

Previous story
UPDATE: Driver dies when truck plunges off logging road near Caycuse
Next story
Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled

Just Posted

Council announces support for full-time BETHS shelter

The surprise announcement was made on Tuesday night by Mayor Frank Konrad.

Proportional representation options raised

The workshop was held at the Grand Forks and District Public Library.

Fifty-five years later, a veteran recognized

Ron Ackles is a Canadian Merchant Navy veteran from the Second World War.

Recovery operation, snow conditions in effect

Snow hit the Boundary hard overnight on Thursday.

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

One stick of pepperoni costs Hedley man $500

A Hedley man enjoyed a snack and then refused to pay for it - landing him in court

UPDATE: Driver dies when truck plunges off logging road near Caycuse

Fatal incident near Caycuse claims life of man in his 60s

Hockey fraudster won’t skate free on time-to-trial rule

Guilty charges stick for man who committed fraud against Okanagan hockey parents

Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled

One of Vancouver Island’s major music festivals hopes to come back for 2019

Media gets hands-on training with the Canadian military

Black Press reporter Kendra Wong goes ‘undercover’ in Victoria to learn how to be the best she can be

Country singer Dallas Smith calls out ‘disgusting’ behaviour at B.C. show

The Juno Award-winner said he saw hair pulling, groping, fighting while performing in Dawson Creek

‘Bed pan vigil’ for B.C. man ruled unlawful

Rights of suspect were violated, judgment says

UPDATE: Vancouver Island driver killed when logging truck leaves road

TimberWest contractor dies near Caycuse, off the shores of Lake Cowichan

Most Read