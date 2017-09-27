Prescribed burn tomorrow in Granby Provincial Park

The BC Wildfire Service is attempting to stop the spread of the Bluejoint fire.

The BC Wildfire Service will be conducting a prescribed burn in Granby Provincial Park tomorrow in an attempt to gain control of the Bluejoint fire, which has been burning for nearly two months.

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, the wildfire service notes that the prescribed burn is being done to create a fuel break that will protect timber, reduce combustible materials in the area and reduce future chance of catastrophic fire.

Until now, the Bluejoint fire was classified as a modified-response fire – it was actively monitored but because of its location 58 kilometres northwest of Grand Forks, was not being suppressed. The lightening-caused fire started on Aug. 8. It is currently covering 1,824 hectares , but is not threatening any communities or structures.

