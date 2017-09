The outage will affect customers in areas of downtown.

The planned power outages will affect areas 1 and 2. Courtesy the City of Grand Forks website.

The City of Grand Forks is advising residents in some areas of the city that they can expect a power outage Sunday morning.

According to a notice on the city’s website, the planned outage will affect customers from 5 to 11 a.m. while Fortis BC performs work on its substation. Affected customers are throughout downtown, north of Central Avenue to Eight Street, the Valley Heights neghbourhood, Riverside Drive and a portion of Granby Road.

The affected areas are zones 1 and 2 on the map.